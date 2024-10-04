Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 136591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

