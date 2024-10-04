Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 3045752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.