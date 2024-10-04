SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34). 332,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.36).
SQN Asset Finance Income Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.50.
About SQN Asset Finance Income
SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SQN Asset Finance Income
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.