Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 6,150 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 153.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.13 and its 200-day moving average is $190.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

