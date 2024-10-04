Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 665,664 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 2,044.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.63% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 733,462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOUS opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

