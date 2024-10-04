Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 34,686 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in FOX by 117.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 78,801 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $7,690,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 47.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 116,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.49 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

