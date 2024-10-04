Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 6,598 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

