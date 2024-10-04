Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 48,604 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in AZEK by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 459,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

