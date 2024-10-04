Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $3,112,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $3,808,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 350,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.