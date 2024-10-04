Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Weave Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 330,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weave Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,816,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $891.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.10. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 525,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,460,516.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 525,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,516.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,955 shares of company stock worth $711,755 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

