Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

