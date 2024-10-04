Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Envista worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Envista by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $85,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 85.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 33.7% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Stock Down 2.4 %

NVST stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVST

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.