Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

