Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,040 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2,071.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.66 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

