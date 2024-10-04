Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Establishment Labs worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

