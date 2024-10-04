Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,545,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,219 shares.The stock last traded at $46.49 and had previously closed at $46.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Squarespace Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -929.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,187.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,187.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,589 shares of company stock worth $16,263,305. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,712 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

