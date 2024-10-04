Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 732 ($9.79) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.95). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.79), with a volume of 84,315 shares changing hands.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 732.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

