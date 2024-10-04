Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$112.72. 62,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,311. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$82.50 and a 12 month high of C$122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 5.0556845 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In related news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.