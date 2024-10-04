Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.15 and last traded at $95.49. 1,191,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,670,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

