Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.98 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 94.86 ($1.27). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 92.66 ($1.24), with a volume of 18,266 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.09. The company has a market capitalization of £370.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1,323.71.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

