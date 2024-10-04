Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

NYSE:STLA opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $29.51.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

