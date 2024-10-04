Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -277.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

