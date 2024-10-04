STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $36,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in STERIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $232.76 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.88.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

