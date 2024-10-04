Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,833 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VCEL traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $43.36. 289,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,657. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,336.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 204,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vericel by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

