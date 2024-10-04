Stifel Canada Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$24.97 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

