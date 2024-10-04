Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$285.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.58.

Shares of WSP traded up C$1.57 on Friday, hitting C$240.62. 57,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,810. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$241.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$227.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.4350933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

