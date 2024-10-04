Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$34.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDT

Bird Construction Trading Up 2.8 %

BDT traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 64,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,338. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$10.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.51.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.6193248 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.