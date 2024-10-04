Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 3rd (BERY, BLMN, CALM, CHH, CMA, DBD, ENR, ICE, INTG, IRBT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 3rd:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Berry Global Group Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.