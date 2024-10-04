Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 4th (BKSY, BP, CHRW, CVS, DLR, EQIX, FANG, FWONK, GFF, GPRK)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 4th:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get BlackSky Technology Inc alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1,000.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $865.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $118.00 target price on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Propel (TSE:PRL) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.