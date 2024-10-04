Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of New Gold Call Options (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 284% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,718 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,693. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.30.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

