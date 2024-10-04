Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 929 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 5.5 %

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,618. The stock has a market cap of $608.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.69. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

