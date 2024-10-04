Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 40,962 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 215% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,993 call options.
JetBlue Airways Stock Performance
NASDAQ JBLU traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,609,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,284,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
