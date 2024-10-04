StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
