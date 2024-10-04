StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.