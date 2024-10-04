StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Cellectis Trading Up 1.0 %
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
