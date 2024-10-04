StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.25 on Friday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

