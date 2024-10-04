StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.25 on Friday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Further Reading
