StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

