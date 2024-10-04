StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.86 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

