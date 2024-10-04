StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.99 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.
Signature Bank Company Profile
