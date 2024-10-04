StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

