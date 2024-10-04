StockNews.com Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 1,176,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,805. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $504.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.