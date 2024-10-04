StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company's stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

