StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

SIRI stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

