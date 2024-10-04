StockNews.com Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Buy

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BP from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of BP opened at $32.46 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BP by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

