StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. Barclays cut their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

STNE stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in StoneCo by 123.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 251,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

