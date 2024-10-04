Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $34,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sealed Air by 523.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SEE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.