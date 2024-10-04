Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 98.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $20,574,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Wendy’s by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.29 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

