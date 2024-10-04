Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $187.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

