Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

