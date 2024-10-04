Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

