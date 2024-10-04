Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.61 and traded as low as $24.23. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 7,843 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,156,085 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,634.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,962 shares of company stock worth $171,332 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
